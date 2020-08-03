Anderson (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the White Sox.
Anderson has been the Brewers' scheduled starter for several days, but his expected starts against the St. Louis kept getting scrapped due to the Cardinals' coronavirus pandemic. He'll finally get to make his season debut Monday and will look to build on a 2019 campaign in which he recorded a solid 3.89 ERA.
More News
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Sunday's doubleheader postponed•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Saturday's game postponed•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Positive tests cause postponement•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Could pitch Friday•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Placed on injured list•