Anderson (2-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out none across three innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds.

Anderson surrendered all of his runs in the first two innings. He did run into some bad luck, as two hitters reached base on infield singles. However, he's now failed to work five innings in five of his last six starts -- excluding one outing shortened by injury. In that same span, he's allowed 14 earned runs across 22.1 frames while striking out only 13 and walking 10.