Anderson returned to the Brewers on a one-year, $2.5 million contract Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran lefty can make an additional $1 million in incentives. He was a serviceable starter for the Brewers last season, posting a 4.21 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 10 starts, though his 15.8 percent strikeout rate (his highest number in six years) suppresses his already modest fantasy value. Most significantly, however, he stayed healthy for almost the entire season for the second year in a row, an encouraging sign after he averaged just 11 major-league starts per year from 2016 to 2018.
More News
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Not available for wild-card round•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Exits with blister•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Records fourth victory•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Picks up third win•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Scratched with hip issue•