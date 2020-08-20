Anderson (1-2) allowed one run on five hits over six innings in a win over the Twins on Wednesday. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

This performance was a surprise. Anderson did not pitch more than 4.1 innings in any of his first three starts after missing time with a finger blister, and entered this game with a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. The lefty had the lowest strikeout rate among qualified starters last season and is too volatile to start on a regular basis, though the 32-year-old showed Wednesday that he can still have his moments. Anderson gets the Reds and Pirates at home next week.