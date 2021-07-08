Anderson didn't factor into the decision in a 5-0 win over the Mets during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, giving up three hits over four scoreless innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Making his first start since June 21, Anderson was on a short leash and lasted only 44 pitches (29 strikes), but he stifled the New York offense and didn't allow a runner to get into scoring position. The veteran southpaw will head into the All-Star break with a 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB through 52 innings.