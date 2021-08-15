Anderson (4-6) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, surrendering six runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw made it through two innings unscathed before the wheels started coming off in the third. Anderson came into the weekend with a 1.40 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over his last five starts and 25.2 innings, so perhaps he was overdue for a dud. On the season, the 33-year-old carries a 4.09 ERA and 48:20 K:BB through 77 innings.