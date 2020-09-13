Anderson (hip) is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson will end up getting pushed back two days in the Brewers' pitching schedule after he was initially scratched ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs due to a sore right hip. Given that he wasn't forced to halt his throwing program on account of the injury, Anderson shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count in Tuesday's outing.
