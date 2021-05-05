Anderson (hamstring) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, but he remains without an official return timeline since he has yet to clear running tests, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander apparently isn't having any issues with the hamstring strain while throwing, but he won't be fully cleared until he passes the running tests. Anderson figures to throw another bullpen session within the next few days and could seemingly rejoin the rotation next week if he's clear of the running issues.