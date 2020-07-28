Anderson (finger) will start Friday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has dealt with a blister on his left index finger since being removed from an intrasquad matchup prior to the regular season, but manager Craig Counsell confirmed Tuesday that he'll be able to return from the injured list when he's first eligible Friday. The southpaw logged a 3.89 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 176 innings across 31 starts with the Brewers last season.
