Anderson (finger) could start Friday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson began the season on the 10-day injured list due to a blister on his left index finger, but he's been able to continue throwing while he's recovered. Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that there's a "pretty good chance" Anderson will be able to pitch when he's first eligible to come off the injured list, which would put him on track to start in Friday's home opener against the Cardinals.
