Anderson (knee) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and if all goes well could rejoin the rotation Tuesday against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee employed a bullpen game Wednesday, and Anderson should fill that spot Tuesday in New York with the team expected to continue with a six-man rotation. Anderson landed on the shelf June 22 with a bone bruise in his right knee, and he apparently won't require a rehab assignment while missing little more than the 10-day minimum.