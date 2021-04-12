Anderson (1-1) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out one batter and earning a win over St. Louis.

It wasn't the most impressive outing for Anderson, but with a 7-1 lead after just two innings, he didn't need to do much. The 33-year-old southpaw managed to give up just one run in the second after loading the bases with one out. After that, only one Cardinal made it beyond first base for the rest of his outing. Anderson will carry a 4.50 ERA into Saturday's home game against the Pirates.