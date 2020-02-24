Brewers' Brett Anderson: Currently among top four starters
Anderson is currently slated to open the season in the Brewers' starting rotation, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Brewers after posting a 3.89 ERA over 31 starts with the A's last season, and according to manager Craig Counsell he opens camp safely in the rotation, presumably in the fourth spot behind Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser, and Josh Lindblom.
