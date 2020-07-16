Anderson was pulled from Wednesday's intrasquad game after two innings due to a blister, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers indicated the 32-year-old's departure was precautionary, but it's still a troublesome development with Opening Day on the horizon. Anderson figures to take it easy for a couple days to allow the blister to heal over before retaking the mound, but he could still be ready for the start of the season if there's no further issues.
More News
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Slated to pitch Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Returns to practice•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Scratched with illness•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Currently among top four starters•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Signs with Brewers•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Throws five scoreless in win•