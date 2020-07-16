Anderson was pulled from Wednesday's intrasquad game after two innings due to a blister, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers indicated the 32-year-old's departure was precautionary, but it's still a troublesome development with Opening Day on the horizon. Anderson figures to take it easy for a couple days to allow the blister to heal over before retaking the mound, but he could still be ready for the start of the season if there's no further issues.