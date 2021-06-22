Anderson exited Tuesday's start against the Diamondbacks with right knee discomfort.
Anderson allowed three runs on five hits before being replaced by Trevor Richards with one out in the second inning. He'll be further evaluated before the Brewers determine the severity of the issue and he can be considered questionable to make his next start, which currently lines up to take place next Monday against the Cubs.
