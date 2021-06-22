Anderson (2-5) has been diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee after exiting Monday's start against the Diamondbacks in the second inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He struck out one while taking the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk across 1.1 innings.

Anderson reportedly suffered the injury while hitting in the top half of the inning before the issue worsened when he took the mound for the bottom half. It's very possible that the discomfort he experienced contributed to his shaky second inning, in which he allowed three runs on five hits while recording just one out. While the initial diagnosis appears to signal a minor injury, the veteran left-hander will likely be further evaluated to determine if there's anything more serious going on. Anderson can be considered questionable to make his scheduled start against the Cubs next week.