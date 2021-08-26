Anderson (hip) said after Thursday's game that he doesn't think his injury is serious, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was diagnosed with right hip tightness after he exited Thursday's start against the Reds, but early reports have been encouraging. The southpaw will likely be evaluated in the coming days to make sure his injury isn't major, but he should be considered day-to-day for now. If he's able to make his next turn through the rotation, Anderson tentatively lines up to start on the road against San Francisco on Wednesday.