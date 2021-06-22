Anderson exited his Monday start against the Diamondbacks with one out in the second inning due to an undisclosed issue, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. He allowed three runs on five hits before being replaced by Trevor Richards.

The reason for Anderson's early departure isn't known at this point. Anderson landed on the IL in later April with a hamstring strain and ultimately missed just over two weeks, so it's possible his exit is related to that previous issue. The Brewers will likely provide an update in the near future, with the hope that they won't have to add to the veteran southpaw's lengthy list of trips to the injured list throughout his career.