Anderson was removed in the third inning of his start Sunday against the Cardinals with an blister on his left index finger, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After retiring six of the first seven batters he faced over two scoreless innings, Anderson opened the bottom of the third by allowing a leadoff triple to Harrison Bader followed by a nine-pitch walk to Tyler O'Neill. Following O'Neill's at-bat, Anderson had his left hand looked at a by a team trainer before he headed to the dugout. Anderson already spent time on the injured list earlier this season with a blister, so the issue could keep him sidelined for the wild-card round of the playoffs, should the Brewers secure a spot in the postseason.