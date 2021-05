Anderson (hamstring) is expected to return from the injured list Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Anderson has missed just over two weeks with a strained right hamstring. He owned a respectable 4.15 ERA and 1.27 WHIP before suffering the injury, though his 11.0 percent strikeout rate is worryingly low. He'll start Sunday against the Marlins upon his return, per Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin.