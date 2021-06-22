The Brewers placed Anderson (knee) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The lefty exited Monday's start in the second inning with a bone bruise in his right knee that will demand a more extended absence. It's unclear whether Anderson, who's pitched to a 4.69 ERA in 12 starts this season, will require longer than a minimum stay on the IL.
