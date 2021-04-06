Anderson (0-1) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings as the Brewers fell 5-3 to the Cubs. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw held the Cubs in check for three frames before getting taken deep by Willson Contreras, Javier Baez and David Bote in the fourth. Anderson has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard in recent seasons when he misses his spots, posting a 1.1 HR/9 since 2018, and he tossed only 43 of 79 pitches for strikes Monday before exiting. He'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled outing Sunday in St. Louis.