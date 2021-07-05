Anderson (knee) will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Anderson simulated several innings in the bullpen Thursday, and he'll rejoin Milwaukee's rotation after a two-week absence due to a bone bruise in his right knee. The left-hander has posted a 4.69 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB in 48 innings across 12 starts to begin the season.
More News
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Throwing session goes as planned•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Could rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Throws bullpen Monday•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Short absence expected•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Heads to IL•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Diagnosed with bone bruise•