Anderson (finger) isn't included on the Brewers' 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Dodgers that begins Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Anderson needs more time to heal up after developing a blister on a finger on his left hand during his start in the Brewers' regular-season finale Sunday. The veteran southpaw will presumably try to resume throwing at some point within the next few days, which could keep him in the mix to rejoin the postseason roster next week if the Brewers should advance to the divisional round.