Anderson (2-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Braves after allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while fanning three across 3.2 innings.

Anderson couldn't even get out of the fourth inning and tied his season-worst mark in runs allowed, while also giving up a season-high tally in hits and fanning three or fewer for the fifth appearance in a row. The left-hander will attempt to bounce back when he takes the ball next week at Cincinnati.