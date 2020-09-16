Anderson (3-3) pitched five innings on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks and striking out three, as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 18-3.

Anderson moved to .500 for the season and bounced back nicely after allowing a season-high four runs in back-to-back starts versus Pittsburgh and Cleveland. After a sore hip resulted in his start getting pushed back, Anderson showed no discomfort and there were no reported setbacks. He is scheduled to make his next start Monday versus the Reds.