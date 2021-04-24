Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson exited Friday's game against the Cubs due to a hamstring issue and has now been diagnosed with a strain. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that he isn't sure how much time Anderson will miss, and Counsell hasn't yet decided who will take Anderson's spot in the rotation, McCalvy reports. Phil Bickford was recalled from the alternate training site in a corresponding move.