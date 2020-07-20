Anderson (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Anderson was removed from Wednesday's intrasquad matchup due to a blister on his left index finger, and Monday's move signals that he'll miss the start of the regular season. The southpaw was cleared to play catch Sunday, so he could able to return soon after spending the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. It's unclear who the Brewers will use to replace Anderson in the rotation, but they could elect to use two pitchers in a piggyback start in his absence. The 32-year-old dealt with various minor injuries with the Athletics last season but still made 31 starts, logging a 3.89 ERA and 90:49 K:BB over 176 innings.
