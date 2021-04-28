Anderson (hamstring) played catch Tuesday but is still expected to miss more than 10 days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a strained right hamstring, and he's expected to miss at least two turns through the rotation. Right-hander Zack Godley will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins after his contract was selected by Milwaukee on Wednesday, and Godley could remain a starter while Anderson is sidelined if he performs well against Miami. A clear timetable for Anderson's return hasn't yet been established.