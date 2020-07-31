Anderson (finger) won't make his scheduled start Friday as the game was postponed after the Cardinals produced multiple positive tests for COVID-19, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Anderson was set to be activated off 10-day injured list Friday, but it appears that transaction will have to wait for another day. It remains to be seen if the rest of the weekend series is postponed, but for now the Cardinals are isolating themselves at the team hotel, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.