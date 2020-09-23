Anderson (4-3) earned the win Tuesday at Cincinnati after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks over seven innings.

It was a horrible start for the veteran lefty as leadoff man Aristides Aquino reached via an error and Nick Castellanos subsequently clubbed a two-run homer, but he quickly settled down and blanked the Reds the rest of the way. Anderson has a 4.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB over 45 innings and lines up to pitch Sunday's regular-season finale at St. Louis.