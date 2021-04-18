Anderson (2-1) allowed no earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

The lefty was dealing Saturday, never allowing more than one base runner in an inning until the seventh. The 33-year-old threw 61 of his 97 pitches for strikes and has allowed five earned runs in 17 innings of work. Anderson is scheduled for his next start on Friday against the Cubs.