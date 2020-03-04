Brewers' Brett Anderson: Returns to practice
Anderson returned to the team Wednesday after being scratched from his start the previous day with flu-like symptoms, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The loss of one outing shouldn't do too much damage to Anderson's ability to get ready for Opening Day. It remains to be seen when he'll next get into a Cactus League game.
