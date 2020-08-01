Anderson (finger) won't make his scheduled start Saturday since the game was postponed after the Cardinals produced multiple positive tests for COVID-19, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Anderson was set to make his season debut this weekend against the Cardinals, but the first two games of the series have been pushed back due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' organization. While no official decision has been made regarding Sunday's doubleheader, it appears unlikely that the teams will be able to take the field after several new tests returned positive for the Cardinals on Saturday. While the Brewers haven't made their rotation plans known, Anderson could make his debut Sunday or Monday.