Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to right hip tightness, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Brent Suter will take the mound against the Cubs in Anderson's place as the Brewers will move their anticipated bullpen game to Saturday. Manager Craig Counsell said that Anderson could be available for one of the team's games against the Cardinals as the Brewers are slated to play two doubleheaders early next week.