Brewers' Brett Anderson: Scratched with illness
Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Padres due to flu-like symptoms.
The loss of one spring start probably won't significantly impact Anderson's readiness for Opening Day. Shelby Miller will start in his place Tuesday.
