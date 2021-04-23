Anderson left his Friday start against the Cubs due to a hamstring issue and was sent for an MRI, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson faced just four batters before exiting with what was originally called right knee discomfort. The issue is evidently in his lower hamstring rather than his need. Whether or not he'll need to head to the injured list should become clear following the MRI.
