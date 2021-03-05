Anderson is scheduled to start Saturday's spring game against the Cubs, according to MLB.com.
Anderson's arrival in camp was a bit delayed, but he is ready to take the ball for the first time this spring. He is in position to break camp with a spot in the Brewers' rotation, and he will have ample time to build up his pitch count before Opening Day.
