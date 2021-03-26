Anderson allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings in Thursday's exhibition game against the Giants. He gave up five hits and posted a 3:0 K:BB in the contest.

Anderson has allowed 18 hits through 15.1 innings this spring, but he has also walked just two batters and has been credited with only four earned runs. Anderson is not a particularly appealing fantasy option due to his middling ratios and lack of punchouts, but with Josh Lindblom heading to the bullpen, he will see regular starts as part of the Brewers' starting rotation.