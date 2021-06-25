Manager Craig Counsell said Anderson (knee) is expected to be on the injured list for 10-to-14 days, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The veteran southpaw landed on the shelf Tuesday with a bone bruise in his right knee, and he appears he won't require a lengthy stay on the IL. Eric Lauer should continue to round out the rotation until Anderson is eligible to be activated July 2.
