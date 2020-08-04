Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox, giving up two runs on five hits over three innings. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw was held to 52 pitches (30 strikes) in his first start of the season. Anderson should get stretched out as he settles into the rotation, but he's a tough guy to rely on for consistent innings -- while he did toss 176 IP last year, it was the first time since 2015 he'd stayed healthy enough to clear triple digits. Anderson's next outing is scheduled for Saturday, at home against the Reds.