Brewers' Brett Anderson: Signs with Brewers
Anderson agreed to a one-year contract with the Brewers on Friday.
The veteran lefty won 13 games with a 3.89 ERA for Oakland last season. He tied his career-high by making 31 starts, though he'd made just 33 over the previous three seasons combined, so there's still plenty of injury risk here. He'll also be pitching in a far tougher home park, so his 12.1 percent strikeout rate might stand out as a more notable negative than it was last season.
