Brewers' Brett Anderson: Slated to pitch Saturday
Anderson (illness) is scheduled to start Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson's turn in the Brewers' spring rotation initially came up Tuesday, but he was scratched ahead of that outing after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The lefty was cleared to resume workouts a day later and is apparently feeling healthy again, so the illness won't derail his bid for an Opening Day starting job.
