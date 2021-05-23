Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw gave up solo shots to Scott Heineman and Jesse Winker in the third inning but was otherwise in control as he tossed 38 of 65 pitches for strikes. Anderson still exited the game in line for his fourth loss before the Brewers took the lead in the top of the sixth. He'll take a 4.34 ERA and 17:8 K:BB through 29 innings into his next outing.