Manager Craig Counsell said that the Brewers will decide later Monday whether Anderson (finger) will be included on the 30-man Opening Day roster, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Before Anderson had a tune-up outing in Wednesday's intrasquad game cut short by a blister on his left index finger, the veteran southpaw had been lined up to start Milwaukee's second game of the season July 25 versus the Cubs. While Anderson was cleared to play catch Sunday, the Brewers want to make sure that the blister provides no complications with him throwing all of his pitches before locking him into the rotation. If the Brewers err on the side of caution and skip Anderson's first turn, Milwaukee could opt to use two pitchers in the lefty's stead in what would amount to a piggyback start. Thus far, the Brewers have only confirmed Brandon Woodruff as their starter for the July 24 opener.