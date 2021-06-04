Anderson allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson was given a four-run lead in the third inning, but he couldn't work deep enough into the game to qualify for the win. Though he allowed at least one baserunner in every frame, Anderson worked four scoreless innings before surrendering a two-run homer to Carson Kelly. Anderson has now failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts. For the season, he's maintained a 4.42 ERA with a 21:12 K:BB across 36.2 frames.