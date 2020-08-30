Anderson pitched five innings against Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.
Anderson entered the contest coming off two straight quality starts, but he didn't have his best stuff against the Pirates, yielding a season-high nine hits and four runs. The southpaw will carry a 4.18 ERA and 1.36 WHIP into his next start, currently scheduled for Saturday at Cleveland.
