Anderson (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Anderson needed 87 pitches to get through 4.1 frames, but he was able to limit the damage to a pair of runs despite allowing eight baserunners. The southpaw has increased his innings total and pitch count in each turn through the rotation, though he has yet to go deep enough to qualify for a win. Anderson now sports a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through three starts. He'll next take the mound in a road matchup against a tough Minnesota offense Tuesday.