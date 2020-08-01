Anderson (finger) won't make his scheduled start during Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals since both games were postponed due to multiple positive tests for COVID-19, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson was supposed to make his season debut this weekend after beginning the season on the injured list, but the series never got started with the Cardinals producing the positive tests Friday, with more positives announced Saturday. It seemed only to be a matter of time before Sunday's doubleheader was also postponed. The veteran left-hander will presumably take the mound Monday versus the White Sox.