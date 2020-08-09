Anderson (0-1) was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Reds on Saturday. He struck out two and walked two.

Cincinnati cashed in on a Keston Hiura fielding error in the first inning with a Eugenio Suarez three-run homer. Anderson was able to keep the ball on the ground otherwise, inducing eight groundballs before giving way to Corbin Burnes. The veteran southpaw missed the start of the season with a finger injury and is still building his arm up (68 pitches Saturday). Anderson projects for a couple tough road matchups against the Cubs and Twins in the weeks ahead, assuming he sticks in the starting rotation.